Tesla Model S Plaid Can Charge 187 Miles Of Range In Just 15 Minutes

During the Tesla Model S Plaid Delivery Day, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk hinted at an upcoming Supercharging power increase, beyond the current V3 level of 250 kW.

Musk noted that initially, in 2012, there were no Superchargers, but now the network consists of more than 25,000 stalls. The older V2 units were upgraded from around 120 kW to 150 kW, while the latest V3 units are ready for up to 250 kW.

For quite some time (about a year or so), both the Long Range versions of the new Model S/Model X and Model 3/Model Y cars were able to utilize the peak output of 250 kW. With the introduction of the refreshed Model S/Model X, the power will go up.