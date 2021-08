A modified Tesla Model S Plaid has stormed around WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in just 1:28.2, beating the time set by a Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

The Model S Plaid in question has been modified by Unplugged Performance and made its competitive debut at the recent Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. It was one of the first Model S Plaids to be delivered and has undergone a host of modifications to improve its performance.