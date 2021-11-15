Tesla Model S Plaid VS BMW M5 CS VS Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing - Which Is The Fastest And Who Is the DOG Around Willow Springs International Raceway?

Hagerty took the Tesla Model S Plaid out to Willow Springs International Raceway in California and pitted it against two of the fastest gas sedans out there – the BMW M5 CS and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing – and you’ll never guess what happened next (unless you read the title or looked at the featured image).



Much has been said about how the Model S is the quickest car ever, and electric dominance at the drag strip has been a consistent trend of the last decade. The argument from bench racers was always that “electric cars are only quick in a straight line,” and that battery weight and overheating holds EVs back from other performance metrics.



