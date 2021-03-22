Tesla Model S Refresh Reveals New Drag Strip Mode

A recent sighting of a Tesla Model S refresh has provided what could very well be the first glimpse of software Version 11’s potential user interface, as well as some of its features. The images also showed how Tesla might utilize the Model S refresh’s Cybertruck-sized 17″ infotainment system and its instrument cluster. In a post in the r/TeslaMotors subreddit, electric vehicle enthusiast u/FridayTheDog111 remarked that the images were taken in one of two high-mileage Model S refresh units that were traveling from Phoenix to Fremont. The EV enthusiast did not state where he encountered the vehicle, though the photos seemed to have been taken at the Kettleman Supercharger.





Read Article