Tesla Model X And S Signature Editions Are Already Sold Out

Shortly after Signature Edition Model X sold out, Tesla has also exhausted the Signature Edition Model S lot. The limited-edition models are based on the Plaid variants and retailed for a rather ambitious $159,420. Despite this, the farewell series proved a success, having sold out in less than a week after they were announced. Almost no one has been buying a Tesla Model S or Model X lately, with sales under 19,000 units in 2025. Moreover, Tesla's veteran EVs hadn't been selling for years, which was why Elon Musk announced their demise during the Q4 2025 earnings call in January. At the time, he spoke about an "honorary discharge" for the Model S and Model X, despite letting them both die a painful, undignified death while sales plummeted.



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