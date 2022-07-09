Tesla Model Y Aces Latest Euro NCAP Crash Tests - Chinese Cars Begin To Impress

Euro NCAP has just published the latest round of safety ratings, which saw vehicles such as the Tesla Model Y, Genesis GV60, Kia Niro, ORA Funky Car, and WEY Coffee 01 being evaluated.



Scoring a maximum five-star safety rating, the American electric crossover, which comes to life at the Berlin Gigafactory, in Germany, did 97% in Adult Occupant, 87% in Child Occupant, 82% in Pedestrian, and 98% in the Safety Assist category. The EV’s Vision system is said to have performed “remarkably well” in preventing collisions in the safety agency’s track tests.





Read Article