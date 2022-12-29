Tesla Model Y Becomes The Best Selling Car In Europe For November

News about Tesla may have been focused as of late on the company’s headwinds that are partly brought on by CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter activities, but the EV maker’s products are still making headway in their respective segments. Amidst all the noise, for example, the Tesla Model Y quietly took the crown of Europe’s best-selling vehicle in November, electric or otherwise. Tesla sold 19,144 Model Y in Europe in November, representing a gain of more than 260% year-over-year. The milestone was a notable one for the all-electric crossover, as the vehicle fell out of the region’s Top 50 list in October. It should be noted, however, that the Model Y was also Europe’s top-selling car overall in September 2022.



