Tesla Model Y Becomes The Best Selling Luxury SUV In China

The Tesla Model Y topped China’s premium SUV segment in 2021 with approximately 169,853 units sold from January to December last year, reported the China Passenger Car Association.

Tesla sold 40,500 Model Y units in December 2021, earning second place in general SUV retail sales. The Haval H6 was the best-selling SUV in China, with 41,456 units sold. From January to December 2021, Tesla sold 169,853 Model Y vehicles, placing it in ninth place in the CPCA’s overall SUV retail sales rankings.