Tesla Model Y Becomes The Second Best Selling Vehicles In The United States In Q1

The Tesla Model Y continues its triumphant march through the sales charts.
 
After ending the first quarter of 2023 as the world's best-selling passenger car, the Model Y has continued its spectacular sales growth in the United States as well.
 
Data from Experian picked up by Automotive News show that Tesla's best-selling model doubled registrations to 127,541 in the first four months of 2023 over last year. Remarkably, the Model Y was the second most popular vehicle of any kind in the US after only the Ford F-150 pickup truck, which posted almost 240,000 sales during the period.


