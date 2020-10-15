Tesla Model Y Demand Is Off The Hook With People Paying Full Retail For Wrecked Ones

Depending on where you get your news, you may have read that Tesla may go bankrupt any day now as demand for its vehicles across the globe falls off a cliff.

A recent headline after Tesla's record Q3 sales suggested that the numbers prove demand concerns are still alive. But wait, isn't the company building multiple global factories so it can produce more cars? 

If demand was an issue, building more factories would be plain dumb. Tesla is currently building a factory in Texas that will help it produce more Model Y crossovers. It's also rumored that the all-electric automaker will begin producing and selling Model Y vehicles in China very soon. It seems Tesla can't possibly keep up with the number of vehicles it needs to produce.



malba2367

You have to be incredibly stupid to pay that much for a salvaged vehicle, when you can sit on your couch and order one for delivery in 4-8 weeks. Rent a damn car from hertz while you wait....

Posted on 10/15/2020 11:35:40 AM

Posted on 10/15/2020 11:35:40 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

atc98092

Sometimes they just want the powertrain and batteries. But yeah, if you're going to pay that much why not get a pristine car?

Posted on 10/15/2020 1:49:43 PM

Posted on 10/15/2020 1:49:43 PM | | Votes: 2   

carloslassiter

Cool headline that sounds like utter BS.

Posted on 10/15/2020 3:15:13 PM

Posted on 10/15/2020 3:15:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

SanJoseDriver

There are so few of these that they could be used for research by other companies or for teardowns. That's my best guess, otherwise that's absurd.

Posted on 10/15/2020 7:17:36 PM

Posted on 10/15/2020 7:17:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

