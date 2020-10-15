Tesla Model Y Demand Is Off The Hook With People Paying Full Retail For Wrecked Ones

Depending on where you get your news, you may have read that Tesla may go bankrupt any day now as demand for its vehicles across the globe falls off a cliff. A recent headline after Tesla's record Q3 sales suggested that the numbers prove demand concerns are still alive. But wait, isn't the company building multiple global factories so it can produce more cars?

If demand was an issue, building more factories would be plain dumb. Tesla is currently building a factory in Texas that will help it produce more Model Y crossovers. It's also rumored that the all-electric automaker will begin producing and selling Model Y vehicles in China very soon. It seems Tesla can't possibly keep up with the number of vehicles it needs to produce.