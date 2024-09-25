Tesla Model Y Is Just Inches Away From Become The Top Selling Car In The US

Agent009 submitted on 9/25/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:27:39 AM

Views : 502 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla Model Y has a real shot at becoming the best-selling passenger vehicle of 2024 in the US. Only the Toyota Rav4 stands in its way.
 
Last year, Electrek made the Model Y its ‘car of the year’ despite launching in 2020 – three years prior.
The Model Y improved between 2020 and 2023, but that’s not really why we made it the ‘car of the year’. It was always a great vehicle, but its impact alone, as the best-selling car in the world and the first electric vehicle to do so, made it deserving of the title.

While Model Y became the best-selling vehicle in the world, it did not have this honor in Tesla’s home market: the US.


Read Article


Tesla Model Y Is Just Inches Away From Become The Top Selling Car In The US

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)