Tesla Model Y Is Just Inches Away From Become The Top Selling Car In The US

Tesla Model Y has a real shot at becoming the best-selling passenger vehicle of 2024 in the US. Only the Toyota Rav4 stands in its way.

Last year, Electrek made the Model Y its ‘car of the year’ despite launching in 2020 – three years prior.

The Model Y improved between 2020 and 2023, but that’s not really why we made it the ‘car of the year’. It was always a great vehicle, but its impact alone, as the best-selling car in the world and the first electric vehicle to do so, made it deserving of the title.



While Model Y became the best-selling vehicle in the world, it did not have this honor in Tesla’s home market: the US.