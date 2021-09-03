Tesla Model Y Is Quickly Dominating The Chinese Premium EV Market

The Tesla Model Y, which caused waves in China’s electric vehicle segment by debuting at a price far lower than expected, is starting to become too much to handle for its local premium rivals. Considering that Gigafactory Shanghai’s Phase 2 zone is only in its first few months of mass production, there seems to be a good chance that the Model Y will become a dominating force in the Chinese premium crossover SUV segment. As per data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla delivered 4,630 Model Ys last month, a nearly threefold increase from the 1,641 units it delivered in January. The vehicle has caught the attention of car buyers across China, thanks in no small part to its price, which was 30% lower than Tesla’s initial quotes for the vehicle.





