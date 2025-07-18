Tesla Model Y L Will Spell The End Of The Aging Model X

Tesla certified the Model Y L as the long wheelbase variant of the popular crossover in China, with plans to start sales in August and deliveries in September. The Model Y L is roomier than the Model X thanks to a longer wheelbase, and will likely offer more space in the third row. This means the iconic X might end its career in disgrace.

Rumors about a long-wheelbase variant of the refreshed Model Y have been floating around for the past year, with Chinese supplier sources confirming it was in the works. Earlier this week, we learned that the Model Y LWB has already started production, and now Tesla has confirmed it will come in September. Thanks to an MIIT filing in China, we also know what's so special about it compared to the regular Model Y.



