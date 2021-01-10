Tesla Model Y Leads Norway With Almost 72% Share Of EV Sales

Tesla (TSLA) had strong deliveries in Norway last month, and it helped the leading EV market to achieve yet another record.



Norway has been achieving some incredible levels of EV penetration in the market. With new electric models hitting the market over the last few months, we are seeing a rapid ramp-up.

Tesla Model Y has been making a big difference as of late. In August, the first month of Model Y deliveries in the market, the electric SUV pushed Norway to new records with almost 72% market share for all-electric vehicles.