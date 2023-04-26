Tesla Model Y Now Priced Less Than The Average US Car

The latest round of price adjustments made by Tesla to its lineup of electric cars has made the entry-level Model Y crossover more affordable than the average new car or truck in the United States, according to Bloomberg.

More to the point, the cheapest Tesla Model Y now has an MSRP of $46,990 (without destination charge), which is $759 less than the average price of a new car or truck sold in the US.

It’s an important development that helps change the mentality of some people who think that EVs are massively overpriced – although there are still a lot of models on the market that cost well above $50,000, even in Tesla’s portfolio.