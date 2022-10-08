Tesla Model Y Officially Overtakes Mercedes In Critical European Sector

Given how quickly Tesla sales have grown over the last 12 years, it was only a matter of time. In the first quarter of 2022, Tesla sold 295,324 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. And now the unimaginable has happened in Europe. Tesla officially outsold one of the oldest manufacturers on the planet in the most hotly contested segment.

Rejoice, Tesla fanboys, for you can now rightfully claim that the Model Y is more successful than the Mercedes-Benz GLC. Since setting up shop in Berlin, demand for Tesla's midsize crossover is so huge that it might even become Europe's best-selling premium car, a title currently held by the Audi A3.



