Tesla Model Y Outsells Model 3 By 5 to 1 Ratio In China

Tesla increased sales of Made-in-China (MIC) electric cars in China in January, despite the month being focused on exports.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data, the company sold in China some 19,346 MIC cars (up 25% year-over-year) and exported 40,499.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/customer deliveries.

The additional CPCA numbers for models reveal that the Tesla Model Y noted 16,358 sales in China (up almost 10 times compared to January 2021, when the production was ramping up).