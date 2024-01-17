Tesla Model Y Owner Add Solar Panels And 20 Miles Of Range

EV makers have been toying around the idea of a solar roof, but none have developed a practical solution, so one Tesla Model Y owner wants to take matters into his own hands by creating a solar roof called Beta One, and this creation can reportedly add over 20 miles of range per day.



The charging rate may not sound much, but it is still impressive nonetheless, especially considering automakers have achieved only around four to six miles of range per day. Fisker offers one with the SolarSky roof in the Ocean, which provides 1,500 miles of range per year. That's about 5 miles of range per day only, but could still be helpful on off-road excursions.





