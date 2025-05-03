Tesla Model Y Performance Prototype Caught Track Testing

Tesla started deliveries of the refreshed Model Y with the Launch Series models last week. While people in other markets can already buy the regular trims, those in North America are still limited to the LR AWD variant. However, Tesla is on track to expand the lineup, and recent prototypes show that the Model Y Performance might not be far off. People buy different cars, but this doesn't mean those who buy affordable, unsophisticated models are not interested in top-of-the-range models. Any carmaker makes the bulk of its revenue from entry-level models, but the high-end models still act like halo products, drawing people to the brand. Tesla is not very different, which explains why people are interested in the Performance variants, although they mostly buy lower-specced models. This makes it a little awkward for the EV maker, considering that it just started deliveries of the refreshed Model Y without having the Performance trim ready. This doesn't differ from what happened with the Model 3 Highland a year ago. I'm sure the refreshed Model Y Performance won't disappoint, but it's also true that it is missed in the Tesla lineup.



