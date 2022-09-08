Tesla Model Y Set To Become the World's Best Selling Vehicle

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for making bold claims that... don't always pan out. Didn't you hear? Self-driving cars will be solved later this year. Oh wait, maybe next year. The year after? Sure.

At the company's latest shareholder meeting (dubbed the Cyber Roundup), Tesla made a few key announcements, including a higher price on the long-anticipated Cybertruck. But hidden within the more official and quantifiable news, Musk once again made a bold claim. The Tesla Model Y is expected to be the best-selling vehicle in the world as soon as next year.