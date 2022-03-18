Tesla Model Y Standard Range Plus (SR+) Model Surfaces In Latest Software Update

Agent009 submitted on 3/18/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:10:24 AM

Views : 342 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A well known Tesla hacker - green (@greentheonly) -  reports that when analyzing the new 2022.8.2 software update, he found a new Tesla car added to the list.

 

It's the Tesla Model Y Standard Range Plus (SR+), made in Texas and dated as of Q1 2022.

"Further analyzing 2022.8.2:
TX-made (2022Q1 dated) ModelY SR+ is added so I guess that would be the first car configuration out of that place pretty soon."

It might have to do something with the new Tesla Model Y AWD that we discovered on EPA's website several days ago.

This version has 279 miles (449 kilometers) of EPA range - 51 miles less than the current Long Range AWD version.



Read Article


Tesla Model Y Standard Range Plus (SR+) Model Surfaces In Latest Software Update

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)