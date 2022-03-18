Tesla Model Y Standard Range Plus (SR+) Model Surfaces In Latest Software Update

It's the Tesla Model Y Standard Range Plus (SR+), made in Texas and dated as of Q1 2022.

"Further analyzing 2022.8.2:

TX-made (2022Q1 dated) ModelY SR+ is added so I guess that would be the first car configuration out of that place pretty soon."

It might have to do something with the new Tesla Model Y AWD that we discovered on EPA's website several days ago.

This version has 279 miles (449 kilometers) of EPA range - 51 miles less than the current Long Range AWD version.