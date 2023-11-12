Tesla Model Y Standard Range Sold Out For 2023 In China

Tesla has sold out of the Model Y Standard Range configuration in China for the rest of 2023 as the automaker attempts to reach its 1.8 million vehicle delivery goal for the year.

China has been one of the best-selling markets for Tesla, as demand for its vehicles has routinely put the automaker toward the top of sales rankings for manufacturers.

With the introduction of the Model 3 and Model Y, the two cars have helped Chinese residents adopt EVs at a rate that has only been outpaced by Norway, Iceland, Sweden, and the Netherlands, according to data from the World Resources Institute.


