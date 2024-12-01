Tesla Model Y Vs Ford Mustang Mach E - Is It Even A Contest?

The Tesla Model Y is arguably one of the best EVs on the market, at least when it comes to driving range, availability, and price. In fact, it’s Tesla’s most successful model, holding the title of the world’s best-selling car—including internal combustion vehicles, not just EVs—for much of 2023.



That said, not everybody wants to buy a car that’s as ubiquitous as the iPhone these days. Some are looking for a sportier ride and maybe even a history-rich nameplate, which is where the Ford Mustang Mach-E comes into play.



While its sales numbers can’t match those of the Model Y, with a smidge under 41,000 units sold in 2023 in the U.S., compared to the roughly 200,000 Model Ys sold in just the first half of 2023, the Mustang Mach-E is still a good choice for anybody willing to shop around and not go by sales figures alone.





