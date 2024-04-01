Tesla Model Y Vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 - Which Is The Better Choice?

The Tesla Model Y was the world’s best-selling car in the first quarter of 2023 and the best-selling EV in the United States in the first half of 2023. It was also the best-selling car in the European Union in the first half of this year. So it goes without saying that the American zero-emissions crossover is very popular, both on the domestic market and overseas.



But some people don’t want a Tesla, for various reasons. This is why we put together this handy comparison piece that compares the Model Y with one of its biggest and most potent competitors, the Hyundai Ioniq 5.





Read Article