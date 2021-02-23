Tesla Model Y With A Lift Kit Caught Trolling Around Fremont Factory

It appears that Tesla may be working on some parts that would make the Model Y a true crossover with slight off-roading capabilities. This was hinted at recently by a sighting of a rather uniquely set-up Model Y driving near the Fremont Factory, which seemed to have been fitted with a lift kit and some all-terrain tires. The vehicle, which seemed to have been exposed to its own fair share of dirt, was spotted and captured on TeslaCam by electric advocate Ryan of The Kilowatts, who happened to be driving near the Fremont Factory when the lifted Model Y was on the road. Similar to the Model S refresh vehicles that have been spotted around Fremont Blvd as of late, the lifted Model Y did not have any plates.







WHAT ARE THOSE!? ??

We found this dirty prototype Model Y driving around Tesla’s Fremont Factory today with an apparent lift kit and some very unique wheels! #Tesla #ModelY pic.twitter.com/mpdkKNjscd — The Kilowatts ???? (@klwtts) February 23, 2021



