Tesla Model Ys Are Filling Up With With Water Across The Country

When we say that Tesla's issues are so varied and frequent that it is challenging to keep up with them, the EV maker’s advocates (most of them stockholders) rush to deny the reports. Either they point fingers at companies with seemingly similar issues or just try to discredit the facts. These folks will not have an easier time in 2023: the Model Y already has a new flaw.



To be honest, the issue started to appear in 2022, but it has been so frequent that we could count 18 cases on a single Facebook group when we started writing this story. When we finished it, a last check revealed five more affected owners, leading the total count to 23. The Facebook group contains three posts about a water leak in the trunk of the electric SUV (so far).



