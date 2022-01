The AMD Ryzen processor (MCU3) in the new Model 3/Model Y, which accelerates the entire infotainment/navigation (just like in the Model S/Model X), affects the range of the cars.

Let's recall that the AMD Ryzen is now used instead of the Intel Atom (there will be no retrofits for already produced cars). It uses more power to increase computing power, which directly translates to higher energy consumption and slightly less range.