Tesla Moves Into Israeli Market - Untapped Until Now

In November, Tesla registered a subsidiary of Israel under the name Tesla Motors Israel Ltd. . The reason that the company was registered in the country is the rules governing the import of cars into Israel, which require that the company registered in Israel be the importer. The registered office of the Israeli company is Naschitz Brandes Amir & Co., a law firm that represents Tesla in Israel.



A local team already decided to open a pop-up store at Ramat Aviv Mall in Tel Aviv. A pop-up store will allow potential customers to review some Tesla cars, especially its popular Model 3.





