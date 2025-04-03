Tesla Mulls Measures To Protect Owner Vehicles From Eco-Terrorist Vandalism

Tesla is adding a new feature that will aim to fight off vandals as anti-Elon Musk protests continue to be a true threat to the company’s owners and employees. Since Musk has increased his role in politics by heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and continued to share political opinions that have ruffled feathers on the left, instances of protest and vandalism against Tesla at nearly every level have increased. We have seen more instances of protests, vandalism, and other threats toward everyone from owners to employees to Musk himself increase over the last several months, with plenty of examples to share. It has also gone on to Supercharger stalls, which have been damaged or even destroyed, which has caught the attention of the company in more ways than one:



????



Hey, @Tesla engineers, any way of getting in a software update an alarm to protect from keying the car?



The car could tell the criminal before they start that they are being filmed and reported to the authorities. pic.twitter.com/0ctiqcLiaB — Ale??andra Merz ???? (@TeslaBoomerMama) March 3, 2025





