Tesla Needs A More Affordable Car Now More Than Ever

Tesla ends 2022 without delivering either its much-delayed Cybertruck or the new Roadster – but the company is already putting fresh focus on the development of a smaller, cheaper model that could play a bigger role in EV adoption.

Rumours of a vehicle positioned beneath the current entry point, the Model 3, have been swirling for some time. As recently as the start of this year, Tesla boss Elon Musk denied that the company was working on such a model, saying: “We have enough on our plate right now, quite frankly.”