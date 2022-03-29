Tesla No Longer Has Any Models Cheap Enough To Qualify For California Clean Vehicle Rebates

The Tesla Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover are the most popular EVs in the US, and a large percentage of them are sold in California. However, the electric automaker's latest price hike pushed both electric vehicles beyond the threshold for the state's California Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP).

EV buyers in The Golden State have been taking advantage of the CVRP for years. If you buy an eligible electric car or SUV in the state today, you may be able to get a $2,000 rebate, though there are some parameters that must be met.

The CVRP applies to electric cars with an MSRP of up to $45,000. For electric crossovers and SUVs, the cap is currently set at $60,000.