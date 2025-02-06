Tesla No Longer Interested In Building EVs In India

Tesla has long been rumored to start EV production in India, but plans have fallen apart several times. The latest meeting between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't appear more successful. An Indian minister said on Monday that Tesla has no plans to produce cars in India.



Back when the affordable compact EV was still on the roadmap, Tesla was expected to start building a gigafactory in India. The country was considered the perfect place for Tesla's manufacturing expansion, considering its position in South Asia and its rivalry with China. If Tesla wants to hedge its operations, which currently rely heavily on its China gigafactory, India is the place to go. Even more so, considering that Indians don't want to import cars, especially from China.



