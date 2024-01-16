Tesla Now Applies Federal Tax Credit Directly To The Sales Price

Agent009 submitted on 1/16/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:06:50 AM

Views : 353 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Wannabe buyers of Tesla EVs can now benefit from the $7,500 federal tax credit directly when purchasing a new Model Y or Model X Dual-Motor after the American manufacturer announced on its website that it can apply the point-of-sale rebate to the purchase price.

In other words, buyers of these two particular Tesla models won’t have to pay the full price of the car and then wait for the IRS to lower or eliminate their tax liability after the proper federal tax income forms have been filed.


Read Article


Tesla Now Applies Federal Tax Credit Directly To The Sales Price

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)