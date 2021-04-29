Tesla Now Says Autopilot Was On In Deadly Texas Crash - What Does THAT Do To Your Confidence In Self Driving Technology?

Tesla's Autopilot system was back in the news earlier this month for all the wrong reasons when a Model S crashed into a tree in a Houston suburb, killing two occupants that first responders found in the passenger and back seats. Given the widely documented cases of Autopilot misuse, it was initially speculated that the system was engaged before this crash, but CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly said this was "completely false." But Tesla's Q1 earnings call earlier this week shed a bit more light on the situation, with Tesla Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy saying that at least one Autopilot feature—adaptive cruise control—was on before the fatal crash happened and that someone may have been in the driver's seat upon impact.





