Tesla Now Shipping Vehicles With 50% Charge To Avoid Fire Risk

Recent reports suggest Tesla has started to ship its EVs with a battery state-of-charge that's less than 50%. This is a safer practice than shipping them fully charged. To compensate for the loss of miles of range, Tesla is giving the new owners 150 free Supercharging kilometers. If you've bought an electric car in the past, our hope is it was fully charged at the time of delivery, just like every new vehicle sold should have a full tank of gas. However, due to a lack of charging infrastructure and know-how in the industry, we've heard stories about people picking up their new EVs only to learn that the battery is almost dead. It's not like they can just stop in quickly to the gas station and alleviate the problem.



