Tesla OWNS The EV Market In The US - Can ANY Rival Catch Up?

People in the US are buying more electric cars. In fact, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), Americans bought nearly twice as many EVs in Q1 2022 as they did in Q1 2021, and the floodgates are just beginning to open. EVs, for the very first time, made up over 5 percent of all car sales in the US over the quarter. It remains abundantly clear that despite a long list of compelling new EVs coming to market, Tesla is still the dominant leader. KBB goes on to share that some 75 percent of all electric vehicles sold in the States in Q1 2022 were produced by Tesla. Moreover, 68 percent of those sales were just the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 alone.



