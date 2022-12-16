Tesla Offer 10,000 Miles Of Free Charging If You Pick Up One Before The End Of The Year

It’s almost the end of the year and it’s only natural for carmakers around the world to push customers to take last-minute delivery of vehicles, as they try to round the numbers for 2022. Tesla is doing the same, but it has a lot more tools at its disposal than traditional carmakers.



At the beginning of December, for instance, Tesla announced $3,750 discounts for electric cars delivered by the end of the year. The discount applies only to Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, but we’re pretty sure a lot of people were happy about this.



Read Article