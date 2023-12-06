Tesla Offers Man $5,000 Trade In For A 2014 Models S With 150,000 Miles - Should He Take It?

Imagine the disappointment of wanting to upgrade your high-mileage 2014 Model S with a newer model, only to receive a trade-in offer of $5,000 from Tesla. This unfortunate situation was recently shared by a frustrated owner from the US, who took to social media seeking advice and support from the online community.

The 2014 Tesla Model S in question has amassed a hefty 150,000 miles (241,400 km) over the past decade. Despite its age and high mileage, the owner asserts that the vehicle is still in decent condition, with no significant mechanical problems reported. This claim is purportedly supported by independent mechanics who have inspected the car during routine service intervals.