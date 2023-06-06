Tesla Offers To License Autopilot Technology To Other Automakers

Many people thought Tesla could license its FSD Beta software to other car companies. Now, Elon Musk said he'd be happy to do it not only with FSD and Autopilot but also with other Tesla technologies. The remark was related to Mary Barra speaking about Tesla's lead in EV tech. As stated many times by Elon Musk, Tesla's mission is to advance electric vehicles as a solution to global warming and air pollution. That's why those arguing that price cuts will hinder Tesla's image as a luxury carmaker are missing the point. Tesla indeed enjoyed the fattest margins among carmakers, but there's a reason. It's no use dropping the prices when you cannot build enough EVs to satisfy demand, as it would only hamper R&D efforts for future products. But once production caught up with the demand, Tesla was more than willing to pass on the savings to its customers.



