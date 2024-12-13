Tesla On The Path To Become A Two Trillion Dollar Company

Tesla has a clear-cut path to a massive $2 trillion market capitalization, which would make it the sixth-most valuable company in the world if all remains the same.

The company has spent the last month and a half bolstering its position as one of the best investments on Wall Street, as it has swelled over 73 percent since election night on November 4. However, there is more to be done.

Although Tesla is a top ten company in terms of market cap and by far the most valuable automaker in the world, there are so many things in the funnel that could help it gain more value, and not a small amount of value either.

Wedbush’s Dan Ives included Tesla in the firm’s Top 10 Christmas List for the Tech Sector in 2025, outlining a clear path for the company to make it to the $2 trillion threshold for the first time.