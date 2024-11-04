Tesla On The Verge Of Announcing Indian Gigafactory

After long negotiations, rumors indicate that an official announcement about a Tesla gigafactory in India will be made by the end of April. Musk confirmed he'll travel to India and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Tesla's Q1 earnings week. Tesla and India have a long history of courting and teasing, and both parties are interested in setting up local production. However, neither wanted to do that without getting something in return, making the talks yield no results for years. Last year, after Musk met with the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, in New York, the two seemed to have reached an agreement. It was not the smooth sailing everyone expected, though.



Read Article