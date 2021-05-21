Tesla On The Verge Of Selling Vehicles In Russia With Multiple Factories

Agent009 submitted on 5/21/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:20:04 PM

Views : 134 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Automotive News reported earlier today that Tesla CEO Elon Musk made comments related to a future presence in Russia. More specifically, the vocal CEO actually said that he thinks Tesla is "close to" establishing a presence in Russia, the largest country in the world.

According to the report, Musk also said Tesla is researching the possibility of opening factories in Russia. While the wording points to "factories" plural, there is no direct quote from Musk related to multiple factories in Russia, so it seems he meant a single factory in the country, as well as factories in other areas across the globe.

Read Article


Tesla On The Verge Of Selling Vehicles In Russia With Multiple Factories

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)