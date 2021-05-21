Tesla On The Verge Of Selling Vehicles In Russia With Multiple Factories

Automotive News reported earlier today that Tesla CEO Elon Musk made comments related to a future presence in Russia. More specifically, the vocal CEO actually said that he thinks Tesla is "close to" establishing a presence in Russia, the largest country in the world.



According to the report, Musk also said Tesla is researching the possibility of opening factories in Russia. While the wording points to "factories" plural, there is no direct quote from Musk related to multiple factories in Russia, so it seems he meant a single factory in the country, as well as factories in other areas across the globe.



