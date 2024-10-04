Tesla On Track To Have Spent $10 BILLION Teaching Autopilot How To Drive

Tesla is just one of many automakers and third-party tech companies looking to solve self-driving. While some automakers have chosen to offload that responsibility to companies like Mobileye, others like Tesla have decided to tackle the problem head-on.

Now, after years of throwing money at its own hardware and training stacks, Tesla has amassed a gigantic multi-billion dollar investment. And in doing so, it figured out something that nobody should be surprised about: building a car that can drive itself is very, very expensive.