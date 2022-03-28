Tesla Only Invites 15,000 To Texas Gigafactory Cyber Rodeo Opening

After holding a “Giga Fest” event at its German plant, Gigafactory Berlin, in late 2021, Musk confirmed Tesla would do the same in Texas, with the event having its own southern twist.

Tesla officially applied to hold the event in February when it submitted an application to the Travis County Fire Marshal’s office. The office granted the application, meaning it would then move on to Travis County’s Commissioners’ Court for final approval. After the Commissioners’ Court held a public hearing for local residents to voice their concerns, the Commissioners on the board unanimously approved Tesla’s application.

The public hearing did come with a few complaints from local residents. One citizen was unhappy with Tesla’s community outreach, comparing the automaker’s fast and efficient construction process to an unfriendly neighbor.