Tesla Opens Giga-Lab Store In China To Showcase It's Manufacturing Technology

Tesla is an unconventional carmaker that already changed the automotive industry. Its direct-sales retail system is copied by startups and envied by traditional carmakers. Its manufacturing has also given rivals plenty of headaches as it became one of Tesla's strongest assets. Elon Musk even bragged about Tesla being a manufacturing company, although it is much more than that. It is also significant in energy, software, artificial intelligence, and more. With the latest move, Tesla might also disrupt retail. Tesla opened a new concept store in Chengdu, China, exhibiting installations inspired by the Giga Shanghai production lines. Aptly named "Giga Lab," the new store houses exploded cars, manufacturing robots, and other exhibits that look impressive and offer geeks something to talk about. And that's precisely what Tesla wants, people talking about its products and technology.



