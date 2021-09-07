Tesla Opens Orders In The EU As It Prepares To Flood the Market With The Chinese Made Model Y

Tesla has started taking orders for Model Y throughout Europe. For current orders, estimated delivery is listed as September for Long Range models.

In contrast to original plans, the first Model Ys delivered to Europe will reportedly be produced in Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory.



Orders have opened in almost all European countries, though there are a few stragglers. As best we can tell, orders are open in Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Switzerland, Sweden, and Finland.