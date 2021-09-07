Tesla Opens Orders In The EU As It Prepares To Flood the Market With The Chinese Made Model Y

Agent009 submitted on 7/9/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:36:03 AM

Views : 448 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla has started taking orders for Model Y throughout Europe. For current orders, estimated delivery is listed as September for Long Range models.

In contrast to original plans, the first Model Ys delivered to Europe will reportedly be produced in Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory.

Orders have opened in almost all European countries, though there are a few stragglers. As best we can tell, orders are open in Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Switzerland, Sweden, and Finland.



Read Article


Tesla Opens Orders In The EU As It Prepares To Flood the Market With The Chinese Made Model Y

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)