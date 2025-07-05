Tesla Opens The Book On The Model Y LR RWD At $44,990 Before EV Tax Credit

Tesla launched the long-awaited Model Y LR RWD in the US, with a price starting at $44,990 or $37,490 with the EV tax credit. The single-motor variant offers up to 357 miles of range, or 30 miles more than the AWD model. However, customers might still prefer the latter, at least until the 1.99% APR offer is taken off the table. Tesla decided it was time to open the order books for the Model Y LR RWD in the US, dropping the entry price even lower.

The single-motor variant of the refreshed Model Y starts at $44,990, or $37,490 for those qualifying for the federal EV tax credit. When considering local and state incentives, some buyers can order one for under $30,000, which is an insane offer for Tesla's most popular EV. However, the numbers are still under consideration for most people searching for a new EV. The refreshed Model Y LR RWD retails for the same price as the old model, offering a more advanced technology package and better performance for the money. It also provides improved efficiency, which explains the range, estimated at 357 miles (575 km) or 30 miles (48 km) more than the AWD model. To give you an idea of how crazy efficient this is, the similarly configured Model 3 LR RWD offers 363 miles (584 km) of range.



