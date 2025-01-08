Tesla Ordered To Pay A Portion Of $329 Million In Autopilot Death - How Long Until Investors Deem Self Driving As Too Big Of A Risk To The Bottom Line?

A jury in Miami has determined that Tesla should be held partly liable for a fatal 2019 Autopilot crash, and must compensate the family of the deceased and an injured survivor a portion of $329 million in damages.

Tesla’s payout is based on $129 million in compensatory damages, and $200 million in punitive damages against Tesla.

The jury determined Tesla should be held 33% responsible for the fatal crash. That means the automaker would be responsible for about $42.5 million in compensatory damages. In cases like these, punitive damages are typically capped at three times compensatory damages.