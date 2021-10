Tesla has been ordered by the court to pay $137 million to an ex-contract worker at its Fremont factory in a racial abuse lawsuit.

Following the verdict, Tesla released a blog post defending itself – something the automaker rarely does since it dissolved its press relations team.

The plaintiff in the case is Owen Diaz, who worked at Fremont factory from June 2015 to May 2016 as a contract worker hired by a staffing company.