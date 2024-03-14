Tesla Out Does Maserati To Become the King Of Depreciation Of All EVs

The king is dead, long live the king. Those who own Maseratis are rejoicing today after they have learned their brand no longer sits atop the throne of depreciation. Instead, heavy is the head of Tesla.
 
A new study by ISeeCars reveals that Tesla is the highest depreciating brand year-over-year, and it's not even close. The all-electric automaker beat out Maserati and Alfa Romeo, both brands that are known for heavy depreciation. I'm sorry in advance to all of the owners who bought at the top.


